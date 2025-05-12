Stocks

Palo Alto Networks Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

May 12, 2025 — 02:30 pm EDT

Written by Kritika Sarmah for Barchart->

With a market cap of $123.8 billion, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The Santa Clara, California-based cybersecurity titan offers firewall appliances and software, and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platforms.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks have delivered impressive performance over the past year, surpassing the broader market. PANW stock has gained 26.5%, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX8.6% gains over the past year. In 2025, PANW has soared 2.8% outpacing SPX’s 3.8% fall on a YTD basis.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

Zooming in, PANW has also outshone the Ishares Cybersecurity And Tech ETF (IHAK), which has gained 11.4% over the past year and 2.7% in 2025. 

www.barchart.com

As of April 11, Palo Alto Networks' stock rose 6% for the week, supported by a combination of macroeconomic and company-specific catalysts. A broad market rally, sparked by the U.S. decision to implement a 90-day pause on new tariffs, lifted investor sentiment. 

For the current fiscal 2025, ending in July, analysts expect PANW’s earnings to grow 17.3% annually to $1.76 per share. The company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has matched or surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 47 analysts covering the PANW stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 32 “Strong Buy,” 2 “Moderate Buy,” 12 “Hold,” and one “Strong Sell” rating.

www.barchart.com

This configuration has been consistent over the past months.

On April 14, KeyBanc Capital Markets reaffirmed its “Overweight” rating on Palo Alto Networks with an unchanged price target of $240, reflecting continued confidence in the stock’s long-term potential.

PANW’s mean price target of $211.74 suggests a 13.3% upside potential. Its Street-high target of $235 represents a 25.7% premium to current price levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IHAK
PANW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.