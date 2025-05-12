Palo Alto Networks Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

With a market cap of $123.8 billion, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The Santa Clara, California-based cybersecurity titan offers firewall appliances and software, and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platforms.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks have delivered impressive performance over the past year, surpassing the broader market. PANW stock has gained 26.5%, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 8.6% gains over the past year. In 2025, PANW has soared 2.8% outpacing SPX’s 3.8% fall on a YTD basis.

Zooming in, PANW has also outshone the Ishares Cybersecurity And Tech ETF (IHAK), which has gained 11.4% over the past year and 2.7% in 2025.

As of April 11, Palo Alto Networks' stock rose 6% for the week, supported by a combination of macroeconomic and company-specific catalysts. A broad market rally, sparked by the U.S. decision to implement a 90-day pause on new tariffs, lifted investor sentiment.

For the current fiscal 2025, ending in July, analysts expect PANW’s earnings to grow 17.3% annually to $1.76 per share. The company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has matched or surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 47 analysts covering the PANW stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 32 “Strong Buy,” 2 “Moderate Buy,” 12 “Hold,” and one “Strong Sell” rating.

This configuration has been consistent over the past months.

On April 14, KeyBanc Capital Markets reaffirmed its “Overweight” rating on Palo Alto Networks with an unchanged price target of $240, reflecting continued confidence in the stock’s long-term potential.

PANW’s mean price target of $211.74 suggests a 13.3% upside potential. Its Street-high target of $235 represents a 25.7% premium to current price levels.

