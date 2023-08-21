News & Insights

Markets
PANW

Palo Alto Networks Shares Rise On Improved Q4 Results, Outlook

August 21, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) are rising more than 14% Monday morning after reporting improved fourth-quarter earnings, better than the consensus estimates. The company's full-year outlook also came in above analysts' view.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $227.7 million, or $0.64 per share significantly higher than $3.3 million, or $0.01 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $482.5 million, or $1.44 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.93 per share.

Revenue for the quarter grew 26% year over year to $2.0 billion.

For the full year, the company expects revenue in the range of $8.15 billion - $8.20 billion. Adjusted income per share for the year is expected in the range of $5.27 - $5.40.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $4.27 per share on revenue of $6.9 billion for the year.

PANW is at $240.34 currently. It has traded in the range of $132.22 - $258.88 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PANW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.