Palo Alto Networks sees Q2 adjusted EPS $1.54-$1.56, consensus $1.55

Sees Q2 revenue $2.22B-$2.25B, consensus $2.23B. Sees Q2: Next-Generation Security ARR of $4.70 billion to $4.75 billion, representing year-over-year growth of between 35% and 36%. Remaining performance obligation of $12.9 billion to $13.0 billion, representing year-over-year growth of between 20% and 21%.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PANW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.