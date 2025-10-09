Palo Alto Networks Rises 19.5% YTD: Time to Hold or Book Profits?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. ( PANW ) shares have gained 19.5% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Security industry’s growth of 20.6%. The stock has also underperformed its industry peers and competitors, including CyberArk ( CYBR ), CrowdStrike ( CRWD ) and Zscaler ( ZS ). Year to date, shares of CyberArk, CrowdStrike and Zscaler have gained 54.3%, 49% and 73.8%, respectively.

The underperformance of Palo Alto Networks’ share price raises the question: Should investors buy, hold or sell PANW stock?

Palo Alto Networks Suffers From Slowing Sales Growth

Palo Alto Networks is experiencing a slowdown in its sales growth. Notably, the company’s revenue growth rate has been in the mid-teen percentage range over the past year, a sharp contrast from the mid-20s percentage in fiscal 2023.

This deceleration is expected to continue into fiscal 2026, with the company forecasting full-year revenue growth of 14% in the range of $10.475-$10.525 billion. In the recently reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, revenues grew 16% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 indicates revenue growth to remain in the mid-teen percentage range.



Another concern is the slowing growth of Next-Generation Security (NGS) annual recurring revenues (ARR), a key metric for Palo Alto Networks' long-term financial health. The company has reported six consecutive quarters of decelerating NGS ARR growth. Furthermore, for fiscal 2026, Palo Alto Networks expects NGS ARR in the range of $7.00-$7.10 billion, suggesting a further slowdown to 26-27% growth compared to the 45%+ growth in previous years. While this is still impressive, the decelerating momentum has disappointed investors, considering the rising demand for cloud security and AI-powered solutions. However, for investors, not everything is gloom and doom.



Palo Alto Networks Gains From Positive Industry Tailwinds

Palo Alto Networks is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global cybersecurity market is projected to expand from $193.73 billion in 2024 to $562.77 billion by 2032, representing a massive addressable market. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, enterprises are increasingly prioritizing multi-layered security platforms, which directly contribute to PANW’s strengths.

The company’s continued innovation in AI, automation and cloud security reinforces its competitive lead. AI is increasingly embedded into Palo Alto Networks’ offerings, which is helping it win multi-product deals through platforms like Cortex XSIAM and Prisma AI-Ready Security (Prisma AIRS).

As enterprises race to adopt generative AI, the company sees new attack surfaces forming, both in how organizations build AI and in how employees use third-party AI tools. Prisma AIRS is meant to close those gaps, providing visibility, data loss prevention, and compliance safeguards. Prisma AIRS aims to protect AI models from build to deployment across hybrid and multi-cloud setups. Moreover, just weeks after launch, Prisma AIRS has already built an eight-figure sales pipeline.

On its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025earnings call management described Cortex XSIAM as the fastest-growing product in its history. Palo Alto Networks ended the fourth quarter with about 400 customers being deployed on XSIAM, with average annual recurring revenue (ARR) per customer of more than $1 million. Moreover, around 25% of these customers were Global 2000 companies, which signifies strong adoption among large enterprises. Palo Alto Networks also closed a large deal in the fourth quarter. A leading European bank signed a $60 million-plus deal, which included adopting XSIAM. The bank wanted to reduce security complexity and manage costs, and as a result, the customer now uses three Palo Alto Networks platforms.

Additionally, the pending acquisition of CyberArk would strengthen Palo Alto Networks’ foothold in a category where it currently lacks scale. PANW has already built out capabilities in endpoint and network security through its Cortex and Prisma platforms. However, identity-driven threat protection has remained a weaker link. By integrating CyberArk’s capabilities, Palo Alto Networks would be able to deliver a more comprehensive and unified platform that spans cloud, endpoint, network and identity protection.

Valuation: PANW Trades Below Its Peers

Palo Alto Networks currently trades at par with the security industry.

Palo Alto Networks is currently at a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple, which is in line with the industry. PANW’s forward 12-month P/S ratio sits at 13.21X compared with the industry’s forward 12-month P/S ratio of 13.22X.

Nonetheless, PANW stock trades at a lower P/S multiple compared with other industry peers, including CyberArk, CrowdStrike and Zscaler. Currently, CyberArk, CrowdStrike and Zscaler have P/S multiples of 17.10X, 23.37X and 14.68X, respectively.

Conclusion: Hold PANW Stock for Now

Palo Alto Networks remains a leader in cybersecurity, with a strong long-term growth trajectory, continued AI-driven innovation and a shift toward a more predictable recurring revenue model. However, slowing revenue and NGS ARR growth rates warrant a cautious approach to the stock.

Despite these headwinds, Palo Alto Networks’ reasonable valuation offers some downside protection. This discounted pricing makes PANW an attractive long-term hold, particularly for investors seeking exposure to cybersecurity growth at a fair price.

Currently, Palo Alto Networks carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

