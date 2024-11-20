Palo Alto Networks reports Q1 Next-Generation Security ARR $4.5B, up 40% y/y

Remaining performance obligation grew 20% year over year to $12.6B.
- Palo Alto Networks reports Q1 adjusted EPS $1.56, consensus $1.48
- Palo Alto Networks sees Q2 adjusted EPS $1.54-$1.56, consensus $1.55
- Palo Alto Networks raises FY25 adjusted EPS view to $6.26-$6.39 from $6.18-$6.31
- Palo Alto Networks announces two-for-one forward stock split
- Palo Alto Networks options imply 7.4% move in share price post-earnings
