Palo Alto Networks reports Q1 adjusted EPS $1.56, consensus $1.48

Reports Q1 revenue $2.14B, consensus $2.12B. “Our Q1 results reinforced our conviction in our differentiated platformization strategy,” said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks (PANW). “We see a growing market realization that platformization is the game changer that will solve security and enable better AI outcomes. I expect this will be a multiyear trend for which we are best positioned to deliver to our customers.” “Our platformization progress continued in Q1, driving strong financial results,” said Dipak Golechha, chief financial officer of Palo Alto Networks. “As a result, we are raising our NGS ARR, revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance for the year.”

