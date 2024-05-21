Palo Alto Networks Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) reported an earnings beat for its 3rd quarter, ending 4/30/2024. Earnings per share came in at $1.32, versus the expected $1.26.

The reported revenue of $1.98 billion represents growth of 0.49% compared to the previous quarter, and growth of 15.33% compared to the same period last year.

For the 4th quarter, analysts project earnings of $1.41 per share.

Often, earnings announcements affect a stock’s price. See a history of earnings-related price changes for PANW stock.

What’s Next for Palo Alto Networks, Post-Earnings?

According to TipRanks, the average analyst consensus on PANW stock is a Strong Buy. This consensus is based on 28 analyst ratings made in the past 3 months. Palo Alto Networks’ average price target of $343.30 implies upside potential of 6.03% from current levels.

Bottom Line

An earnings beat can signify positive movement ahead for a stock’s price. Currently, PANW price is $323.77, indicating a 5-day rise of 3.67%.

About Palo Alto Networks

California-based Palo Alto Networks, Inc., founded in 2005, is a global cybersecurity leader. The company provides network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities.

