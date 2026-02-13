Palo Alto Networks to Report Q2 Earnings: How to Play the Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 17.

Palo Alto Networks projects its fiscal second-quarter revenues in the range of $2.57-$2.59 billion, which suggests a year-over-year increase of 14-15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.58 billion, which implies growth of 14.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus mark for PANW’s fiscal second-quarter non-GAAP earnings has remained unchanged at 93 cents per share over the past 30 days, which calls for a 14.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s earnings.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Palo Alto Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.1%.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote

Earnings Whispers for PANW

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Palo Alto Networks this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Palo Alto Networks has an Earnings ESP of +1.93% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Influence PANW’s Q2 Results

Palo Alto Networks’ second-quarter fiscal 2026 performance is likely to have benefited from the robust traction stemming from deal wins, along with continued progress in its platformization strategy. The increased adoption of its AI-powered XSIAM, SASE, and software firewall offerings, which enable enterprises to advance zero-trust network security, is likely to have contributed to the growing share of incremental Next-Generation Security (NGS) Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR).

Through its platformization strategy, Palo Alto Networks is enabling larger customers to adopt its full security platform, which is helping the company grow faster and secure bigger deals. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, PANW’s NGS ARR grew 29% year over year to $5.85 billion, where platformization was a key driver. In the first quarter, the company added about 60 net new platform customers. The number of customers with more than $5 million in NGS ARR rose to nearly 170, and those with over $10 million increased to 50. Both groups grew about 50% compared with last year.

Large deals also supported growth. A U.S. telecom company signed an $85 million XSIAM deal, the largest ever XSIAM deal. Another deal includes a U.S. federal agency that signed a $33 million SASE deal after replacing older tools with the platform. These gains show that large enterprises are consolidating security budgets with Palo Alto Networks as customers want fewer tools and simpler security operations, which is likely to have boded well for the company’s prospects in the to-be-reported quarter.

The accelerated migration to Palo Alto Networks’ cloud platform is likely to have improved the adoption of its platforms. Moreover, the increased use of the cloud and remote networks in a hybrid working environment has resulted in escalating cyberattacks. This is leading to a rise in the demand for cybersecurity solutions. PANW’s fiscal second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from this demand surge.

Palo Alto’s near-term prospects might be hurt by softening IT spending due to the current uncertain macroeconomic environment. Still-high interest rates and protracted inflationary conditions are hurting consumer spending. Enterprises are postponing their large IT spending plans due to a weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues. This is expected to have hurt Palo Alto Networks’ prospects in the to-be-reported quarter.

Price Performance & Stock Valuation

Palo Alto Networks’ shares have plunged 19.6% over the past year, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 21.5%. Compared to other major players in the cybersecurity space, PANW stock has underperformed Okta Inc. OKTA, while outperforming Fortinet FTNT and Zscaler ZS. Over the past year, shares of Okta, Fortinet and Zscaler have lost 15.2%, 23.2% and 20.3%, respectively.

One-Year Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Now, let’s look at the value Palo Alto Networks offers investors at the current levels. Palo Alto Networks is currently trading at a high price-to-sales (P/S) multiple compared to the sector. PANW’s forward 12-month P/S ratio sits at 10.22X, higher than the sector’s forward 12-month P/S ratio of 6.51X.

PANW Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Palo Alto Networks stock also trades at a higher P/S multiple compared with other industry peers, including Okta, Fortinet and Zscaler. At present, Okta, Fortinet and Zscaler have P/S multiples of 4.92X, 8.58X and 7.49X, respectively.

Investment Consideration

Palo Alto Networks is experiencing a slowdown in its sales growth. The company’s revenue growth rate has been in the mid-teen percentage range over the past year, a sharp contrast from the mid-20s percentage in fiscal 2023.

This deceleration is expected to continue into fiscal 2026, with the company forecasting full-year revenue growth in the range of 14-15%. In the financial results reported for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues grew 16% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 indicates revenue growth to remain in the low-to-mid-teen percentage range.

Another concern is the slowing growth of NGS ARR, a key metric for Palo Alto Networks' long-term financial health. The company has reported six consecutive quarters of decelerating NGS ARR growth. For fiscal 2026, Palo Alto Networks expects NGS ARR in the range of $7.00-$7.10 billion, suggesting 26-27% growth. This indicates a slowdown from 32% growth in fiscal 2025 and more than 45% in fiscal 2024.

Palo Alto Networks’ near-term prospects might be hurt by softening IT spending as enterprises postpone large tech investments due to macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical issues.

Conclusion: Sell Palo Alto Networks Stock Right Now

Palo Alto Networks’ strong go-to-market execution, including rapid platformization adoption and expansion into key growth areas, is helping it win customers and expand market share. However, the company faces macroeconomic headwinds and challenges from the shift to software and cloud offerings, which can lead to revenue cannibalization. Given its premium valuation, it is wise to wait for the company’s upcoming quarter’s results before investing in the stock for now.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.