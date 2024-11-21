News & Insights

Palo Alto Networks’ Q1 results were ‘solid’, says Truist

November 21, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

Truist keeps a Buy rating and $425 price target on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) while noting that the company’s Q1 results were “solid” with annual recurring revenue – ARR – growth of 40% coming in above the guided 35%. The company also saw strength in its next-gen offerings, notably in Cortex and NetSec, also raising its ARR and revenue guidance for the year and maintaining its profitability outlook, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that the business remains on track for its long-term goal of $15B in ARR by FY30.

