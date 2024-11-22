News & Insights

Stocks

Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $443 from $400 at Argus

November 22, 2024 — 01:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Argus raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to $443 from $400 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported that non-GAAP rose 13% and revenue grew 14% in fiscal Q1. Palo Alto is a “strong competitor in the highly fragmented but rapidly growing enterprise cybersecurity space,” says the analyst, who raised the firm’s FY25 and FY26 non-GAAP EPS estimates to $6.40 and $7.12, respectively.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PANW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PANW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.