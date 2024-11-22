Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $443 from $400 at Argus

Argus raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to $443 from $400 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported that non-GAAP rose 13% and revenue grew 14% in fiscal Q1. Palo Alto is a “strong competitor in the highly fragmented but rapidly growing enterprise cybersecurity space,” says the analyst, who raised the firm’s FY25 and FY26 non-GAAP EPS estimates to $6.40 and $7.12, respectively.

