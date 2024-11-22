Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $443 from $400 at Argus

Argus raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to $443 from $400 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported that non-GAAP rose 13% and revenue grew 14% in fiscal Q1. Palo Alto is a “strong competitor in the highly fragmented but rapidly growing enterprise cybersecurity space,” says the analyst, who raised the firm’s FY25 and FY26 non-GAAP EPS estimates to $6.40 and $7.12, respectively.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PANW:
- Unusually active option classes on open November 22nd
- AbbVie upgraded, Baidu downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Palo Alto Networks downgraded to Reduce from Hold at HSBC
- Wall Street Is Bullish on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Ahead of Stock Split
- Can Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Justify a Lofty Valuation After Its Q1 Results?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.