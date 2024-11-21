News & Insights

Stocks

Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $435 from $420 at Susquehanna

November 21, 2024 — 06:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to $435 from $420 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said they posted a solid F1Q and guided F2Q and FY25 generally in line with expectations, though the ARR outlook came in ahead, as platformization remains a key driver.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PANW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PANW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.