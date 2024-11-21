Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $435 from $420 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to $435 from $420 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said they posted a solid F1Q and guided F2Q and FY25 generally in line with expectations, though the ARR outlook came in ahead, as platformization remains a key driver.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PANW:
- Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $435 from $425 at Baird
- Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $385 from $330 at Piper Sandler
- Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $450 from $416 at Wells Fargo
- Palo Alto Networks Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results
- Closing Bell Movers: Nvidia down slightly after Q3 results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.