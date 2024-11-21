Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $435 from $420 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to $435 from $420 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said they posted a solid F1Q and guided F2Q and FY25 generally in line with expectations, though the ARR outlook came in ahead, as platformization remains a key driver.

