Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $430 from $400 at BofA

November 21, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to $430 from $400 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after the company reported a “strong quarter” with better-than-expected NGS ARR, product revenue growth and free cash flow generation. While the firm increased estimates and raised its price target it believes the current multiple already reflects the company’s strong results and sees limited upside for the stock, the analyst tells investors.

