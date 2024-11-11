Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $425 from $410 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to $425 from $410 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares ahead of the earnings report on November 20. The firm sees upside to fiscal Q1 bookings and annual recurring revenue on better channel checks, strength in platformizations, and seasonality.
