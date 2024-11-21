Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $425 from $390 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to $425 from $390 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q1 earnings beat. The company continues to execute well as more customers consolidate on its platform, and while its billings results were weak, the underlying demand trends remain stable, the analyst tells investors in a research note. QRadar’s installed base also represents a compelling conversion opportunity for Palo Alto Networks over time, BMO adds.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PANW:
- Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $420 from $400 at TD Cowen
- Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $450 from $385 at Needham
- Palo Alto Networks’ Q1 results were ‘solid’, says Truist
- Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $432 from $395 at Citi
- Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $414 from $395 at BTIG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.