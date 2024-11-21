Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $420 from $400 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to $420 from $400 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they reported solid F1Q25 results highlighted by 40% growth in Next Generation Security ARR and 20% growth in RPO. Platformization continues to drive ARR expansion, and the company raised 2025 guidance.
