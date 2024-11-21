Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $415 from $395 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to $415 from $395 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report.
