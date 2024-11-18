Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $390 from $345 at Rosenblatt

Rosenblatt raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to $390 from $345 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm says its feedback from the channel indicates a solid quarter for the company. Despite Palo Alto’s steady performance, the current valuation “presents a challenging entry point,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.
