Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $390 from $345 at Rosenblatt

Rosenblatt raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to $390 from $345 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm says its feedback from the channel indicates a solid quarter for the company. Despite Palo Alto’s steady performance, the current valuation “presents a challenging entry point,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PANW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.