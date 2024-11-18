News & Insights

Stocks

Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $390 from $345 at Rosenblatt

November 18, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Rosenblatt raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to $390 from $345 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm says its feedback from the channel indicates a solid quarter for the company. Despite Palo Alto’s steady performance, the current valuation “presents a challenging entry point,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PANW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PANW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.