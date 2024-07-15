Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) closed the most recent trading day at $340.91, moving +1.31% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

The security software maker's stock has climbed by 6.05% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Palo Alto Networks in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, down 2.08% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.16 billion, showing a 10.64% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

PANW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.57 per share and revenue of $8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.45% and +16.05%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palo Alto Networks should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher within the past month. As of now, Palo Alto Networks holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Palo Alto Networks is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 60.43. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.77.

We can additionally observe that PANW currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.72. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.74 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

