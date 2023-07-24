Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) closed at $243.33, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the security software maker had lost 0.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Palo Alto Networks as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post earnings of $1.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 60%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.96 billion, up 26.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.27 per share and revenue of $6.9 billion, which would represent changes of +69.44% and +25.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palo Alto Networks should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.12% higher. Palo Alto Networks currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 57.12. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.41.

Meanwhile, PANW's PEG ratio is currently 1.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PANW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

