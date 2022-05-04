Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) closed at $553.27, marking a -0.84% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.99%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the security software maker had lost 10.18% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.59% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Palo Alto Networks as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 19, 2022. On that day, Palo Alto Networks is projected to report earnings of $1.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.01%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.36 billion, up 26.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.27 per share and revenue of $5.46 billion, which would represent changes of +18.4% and +28.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palo Alto Networks should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Palo Alto Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 76.73. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 52.1.

Investors should also note that PANW has a PEG ratio of 2.44 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Security stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

