Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) closed at $578.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the security software maker had lost 5.79% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Palo Alto Networks as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post earnings of $1.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.01%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.36 billion, up 26.51% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.27 per share and revenue of $5.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.4% and +28.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Palo Alto Networks. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Palo Alto Networks is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 79.87. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 54.45.

Investors should also note that PANW has a PEG ratio of 2.54 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PANW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.