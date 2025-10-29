Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Moves -1.91%: What You Should Know

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) closed at $217.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.91% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the security software maker had gained 8.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Palo Alto Networks in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.89, signifying a 14.10% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.46 billion, up 15.08% from the year-ago period.

PANW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.79 per share and revenue of $10.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.47% and +13.03%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Palo Alto Networks. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.15% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Palo Alto Networks is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Palo Alto Networks is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 58.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 74.14.

It is also worth noting that PANW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.97. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Security industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.91.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, finds itself in the bottom 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

