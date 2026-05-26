Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) was down 1.47% at $256.75. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.23%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the security software maker had gained 42.47% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

The upcoming earnings release of Palo Alto Networks will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on June 2, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.81, signifying a 1.25% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.94 billion, up 28.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.7 per share and a revenue of $11.3 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.78% and +22.5%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palo Alto Networks. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Palo Alto Networks holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Palo Alto Networks is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 70.38. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 45.29 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that PANW currently has a PEG ratio of 5.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Security industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.19.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PANW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.