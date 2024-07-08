Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Palo Alto Networks (PANW) ending at $337.64, denoting a -1.3% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the security software maker had gained 13.31% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.08% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Palo Alto Networks in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.41, showcasing a 2.08% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.16 billion, showing a 10.64% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.57 per share and a revenue of $8 billion, indicating changes of +25.45% and +16.05%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Palo Alto Networks. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% higher. As of now, Palo Alto Networks holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 61.42. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.89 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that PANW currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.76. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

