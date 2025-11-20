Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $192.51, changing hands as low as $192.22 per share. Palo Alto Networks, Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PANW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PANW's low point in its 52 week range is $144.145 per share, with $223.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $190.35. The PANW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

