Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Receives a Buy from Barclays

May 21, 2024 — 03:46 am EDT

Written by Brian Anderson for TipRanks ->

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks (PANWResearch Report) today and set a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $323.77.

Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Adobe, and Autodesk. According to TipRanks, Kalia has an average return of 14.5% and a 60.61% success rate on recommended stocks.

In addition to Barclays, Palo Alto Networks also received a Buy from Bernstein’s Peter Weed in a report issued today. However, on May 16, Bank of America Securities maintained a Hold rating on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW).

PANW market cap is currently $104.6B and has a P/E ratio of 47.10.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Company Description:

California-based Palo Alto Networks, Inc., founded in 2005, is a global cybersecurity leader. The company provides network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities.

