Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

Software stocks have powered the markets higher over the past couple of weeks. Among the biggest gainers have been cybersecurity specialists such as Palo Alto Networks (PANW), which has become popular amid the recent surge in cyberattacks.

Palo Alto is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Monday. When assessing the company's growth profile, you would be hard-pressed to find a faster-growing cybersecurity stock, particularly as more and more consumer data goes online and into the cloud. And the industry is poised to remain one of the hottest sectors in tech in the next few years as corporations scramble to combat not only rising hacker sophistication, but also implement defenses needed to support their digital expansion.

Currently worth $200 billion, the cybersecurity market is projected to grow to approximately a 10% compound annual growth rate within the decade. Palo Alto which has arguably best-of-breed products and services compared to its competitors, is poised to be a beneficiary of that growth. Meanwhile, in terms of execution, Palo Alto has delivered twelve straight top- and bottom-line beats and poised to do so again. The question on Monday will be whether the company can get investors (and analysts) excited about its stock relative to its competitors such as Crowdstrike (CRWD) and Zscaler (ZS).

For the three months that ended July, Wall Street expects the California-based company to earn $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.48 per share on revenue of $950.4 million. For the full year, earnings are projected to increase 23% year over year to $5.99 per share, while full-year revenue of $4.21 billion would rise 23.5.% year over year.

The projected full-year revenue growth total, if achieved, would mark an acceleration of more than six percentage points on a year-over-year basis, underscoring the recent momentum in Palo Alto’s business. In the most-recent quarter, the company not only beat on both the top and bottom lines, Palo Alto also raised its full year guidance. Q3 revenue rose 23% to $1.07 billion, while adjusted EPS came in at $1.38, topping consensus estimates by $10 million and 9 cents, respectively.

Notably, the company also reported exceptionally strong billings growth, which was higher by 27% year over year to $1.3 billion, marking an acceleration of three percentage points from a year ago. Billings is a closely-watched metric that indicates the strength of future revenue that's yet to be recognized. Meanwhile, deferred revenue, another closely-watched metric that looks at its backlog, grew 30% to $4.4 billion. This growth figure indicates the rise in customer commitments Palo Alto is seeing across its major platforms.

As such, it came as no surprise that the company raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance. The company provided investors plenty of reasons to be excited about the growth trajectory. Investors on Monday will nonetheless want to see whether these strong growth trends can continue into not only in the fourth quarter but also well into fiscal year 2022, particularly given the rapid shift towards the cloud and digital adoption.

With PANW stock trading at roughly six time forward revenue, there is more gains to come. But Palo Alto will need to affirm its market position by delivering another beat-and-raise quarter, removing any questions about the impact its new competitors.

