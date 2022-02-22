Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Q2 Earnings: What to Expect

Software stocks have been punished during the recent market selloff. Palo Alto Networks (PANW), despite its success, hasn’t escaped that wrath. Shares have fallen more than 10% year to date, trailing the 8% decline in the S&P 500 index.

The cybersecurity giant is set to report second quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. Investors who have waited for a better entry point can do well here. Cybersecurity will be one of the hottest sectors in tech in the next few years as corporations scramble to combat not only rising hacker sophistication, but also take steps to implement defenses needed to support their digital expansion. Currently worth $200 billion, the cybersecurity market is projected to grow to approximately at a 10% compound annual growth rate within the decade.

When assessing Palo Alto’s growth profile, the company has arguably best-of-breed products and services compared to its competitors with projected earnings growth rate of 27.5% annually over the next five years.

Meanwhile, in terms of execution, Palo Alto has delivered twelve straight top- and bottom-line beats and poised to do so again. The question on Tuesday will be whether the company can do enough to escape the market’s current wrath. Citing increased cloud and federal spending tailwinds, analyst Dan Ives at Wedbush Securities, who has $630 price target on Palo Alto Networks, said he expects “rock solid” earnings results. As is often the case, the guidance for the next quarter will be key.

For the three months that ended July, Wall Street expects the California-based company to earn $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.55 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion. For the full year, ending August, earnings are projected to increase 18% year over year to $7.23 per share, while full-year revenue of $5.39 billion would rise 26.6% year over year.

The projected full-year revenue growth total, if achieved, would mark a slight growth deceleration of three percentage points on a year-over-year basis. But the fact that revenue is still growing at a range of mid-20% annually underscores the strength in Palo Alto’s cloud business. Analysts believe that the cloud security segment is still in the early stages and is poised to increase in demand given the recent high-profile hacks that has taken place. In the most recent quarter, the company not only beat on both the top and bottom lines, it also raised its full year guidance.

For its fiscal first quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1.64 per share, on revenue of $1.2 billion, topping Street expectations of $1.57 per share, on revenue of $1.15 billion. Notably, the company also reported exceptionally strong billings growth which was higher by 27% year over year to $1.3 billion, marking an acceleration of three percentage points from a year ago. Billings is a closely-watched metric that indicates the strength of future revenue that's yet to be recognized.

Investors on Tuesday will nonetheless want to see whether these strong growth trends can continue into not only in the third quarter but also well into fiscal year 2022. With PANW stock trading at roughly six time forward revenue, there’s still value to be realized if Palo Alto can affirm its strong market position.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.