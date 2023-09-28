Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) closed at $235.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.41% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the security software maker had lost 2.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Palo Alto Networks as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post earnings of $1.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 39.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.84 billion, up 17.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.34 per share and revenue of $8.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.27% and +18.65%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Palo Alto Networks. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.48% higher within the past month. Palo Alto Networks is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 36.56, so we one might conclude that Palo Alto Networks is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PANW has a PEG ratio of 1.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.