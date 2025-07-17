Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Opinions on Recent Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities

Recent discussions on X about Palo Alto Networks (PANW) have centered around a series of cybersecurity vulnerabilities in their firewall software, particularly the GlobalProtect feature. Many users have expressed alarm over critical flaws that could allow root user privilege escalation, with some highlighting the potential for severe network breaches. The tone of these conversations underscores a heightened concern for the security of enterprise systems relying on these solutions.

Additionally, there’s been notable buzz about the company’s stock performance and strategic partnerships, with some on X pointing to recent price movements and expanded collaborations as signs of resilience despite security challenges. Posts have also mentioned incidents of degraded performance in certain services, adding to the mix of technical and financial concerns. This blend of topics keeps the dialogue around PANW dynamic and multifaceted.

Palo Alto Networks Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PANW stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PANW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 01/21 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 01/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/19, 03/18.

on 03/19, 03/18. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 01/16.

Palo Alto Networks Insider Trading Activity

Palo Alto Networks insiders have traded $PANW stock on the open market 112 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 112 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PANW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIKESH ARORA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 1,646,739 shares for an estimated $289,834,247 .

. NIR ZUK (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 849,828 shares for an estimated $146,136,276 .

. LEE KLARICH (EVP, Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 582,803 shares for an estimated $107,129,632 .

. DIPAK GOLECHHA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,759,243 .

. WILLIAM D JR JENKINS (President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 5,088 shares for an estimated $993,568 .

. JOSH D. PAUL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,200 shares for an estimated $615,508 .

. APARNA BAWA sold 526 shares for an estimated $99,940

Palo Alto Networks Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,209 institutional investors add shares of Palo Alto Networks stock to their portfolio, and 738 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Palo Alto Networks Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PANW in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 05/21/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Palo Alto Networks Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PANW recently. We have seen 26 analysts offer price targets for $PANW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $211.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nehal Chokshi from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $177.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Shaul Eyal from TD Securities set a target price of $230.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Brian Essex from JP Morgan set a target price of $221.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Eric Heath from Keybanc set a target price of $220.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $130.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Peter Weed from Bernstein set a target price of $225.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Catharine Trebnick from Rosenblatt set a target price of $235.0 on 05/21/2025

