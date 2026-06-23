Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) was up +1.65% at $291.12. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.22%.

The stock of security software maker has risen by 9.91% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of Palo Alto Networks will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.97, signifying a 2.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.35 billion, reflecting a 32.1% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.77 per share and revenue of $11.41 billion, which would represent changes of +12.87% and +23.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Palo Alto Networks. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.05% downward. Palo Alto Networks presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Palo Alto Networks is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 75.97. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 41.69 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that PANW currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.72. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Security stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.87 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.