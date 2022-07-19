Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) closed at $513.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.53% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the security software maker had gained 6.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 15.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Palo Alto Networks as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.28, up 42.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.54 billion, up 26.65% from the year-ago period.

PANW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.45 per share and revenue of $5.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.34% and +29.12%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palo Alto Networks should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Palo Alto Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Palo Alto Networks's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 67.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 57, which means Palo Alto Networks is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that PANW has a PEG ratio of 2.15 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PANW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

