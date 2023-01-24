Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) closed at $151.14, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the security software maker had gained 5.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 11.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.64%.

Palo Alto Networks will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.78, up 34.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.65 billion, up 25.1% from the prior-year quarter.

PANW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $6.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +35.71% and +25.12%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Palo Alto Networks. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% lower within the past month. Palo Alto Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.62. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.

We can also see that PANW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Security was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

