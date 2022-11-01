Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) closed at $170.77, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the security software maker had gained 1.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Palo Alto Networks as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Palo Alto Networks is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.55 billion, up 24% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.15 per share and revenue of $6.87 billion, which would represent changes of +25% and +24.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palo Alto Networks should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% higher. Palo Alto Networks currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Palo Alto Networks currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 54.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 47.37.

Also, we should mention that PANW has a PEG ratio of 1.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Security stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

