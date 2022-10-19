Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) closed at $160.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -2% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the security software maker had lost 6.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.76%.

Palo Alto Networks will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.68, up 23.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.55 billion, up 24% from the year-ago period.

PANW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.15 per share and revenue of $6.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25% and +24.87%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Palo Alto Networks. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher within the past month. Palo Alto Networks is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Palo Alto Networks currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 51.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 43.75, which means Palo Alto Networks is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, PANW's PEG ratio is currently 1.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Security industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW): Free Stock Analysis Report



