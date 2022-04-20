Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) closed at $626.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the security software maker had gained 5.21% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Palo Alto Networks as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post earnings of $1.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.36 billion, up 26.51% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.27 per share and revenue of $5.46 billion, which would represent changes of +18.4% and +28.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Palo Alto Networks. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Palo Alto Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Palo Alto Networks is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 86.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 59.04, which means Palo Alto Networks is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that PANW has a PEG ratio of 2.95 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Security was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.28 at yesterday's closing price.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.