Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) closed at $510.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the security software maker had lost 1.9% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Palo Alto Networks as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2022. On that day, Palo Alto Networks is projected to report earnings of $1.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.28 billion, up 25.9% from the year-ago period.

PANW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.24 per share and revenue of $5.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.92% and +26.57%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palo Alto Networks. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Palo Alto Networks currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Palo Alto Networks has a Forward P/E ratio of 71.19 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 67.62.

We can also see that PANW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Security industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Security industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

