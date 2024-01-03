Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) closed at $286.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.18%.

The the stock of security software maker has fallen by 1.32% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Palo Alto Networks in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.30, signifying a 23.81% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.97 billion, indicating a 19.08% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.49 per share and a revenue of $8.17 billion, signifying shifts of +23.65% and +18.58%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Palo Alto Networks. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Palo Alto Networks is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Palo Alto Networks is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.65. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.25.

Investors should also note that PANW has a PEG ratio of 1.91 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.