Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Brings New Offer for Cortex XDR

Palo Alto Networks PANW unveiled an offer for qualified customers that will help them shift to Cortex XDR and use the platform under a "no-cost" package until the existing contract expires. The package also includes Quickstart Professional services and agent migration.

Cortex XDR was launched in February 2019, as a detection, investigation and response solution that combined network, endpoint and cloud data. The product utilizes behavioral analytics to mitigate the cyberattacks before the adversary inflicts any damage on the native system.

Organizations transitioning from their legacy cybersecurity solutions to Palo Alto Network’s XDR solution will benefit from the simplified architecture, greater security, interoperability, scalability, customization and strengthened security through XDR’s platformization.

Palo Alto Networks has also announced the criteria for being a qualified customer for the program. The contract requires customers to purchase a minimum of 5,000 endpoints. PANW will keep the offer open for both new and returning customers, excluding public sector consumers. The company has mandated that the customers have to deploy the solution within two months of offer acceptance. Additionally, it has a clause requiring companies to place purchase orders at the time of buying.

PANW is currently focusing on selling more subscription-based services that also include the Cortex XDR platform sold on a per-user, per-endpoint, or capacity-based basis. At a time when cyber security has become a critical requirement to protect the financial health, brand value and online reputation management of companies, this offer for the XDR platform will attract the attention of organizations, creating future prospects for PANW.

Moreover, Palo Alto Network’s innovative next-generation security platforms with innovative traffic classification engines are helping it grow rapidly in this space. The company is also gaining from multiple deal wins and the rising adoption of its platforms, primarily driven by the rise in heightened need for stronger security due to the increased adoption of hybrid work environments.

