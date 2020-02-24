Palo Alto Networks (PANW) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

You would be hard-pressed to find a faster-growing industry today than cybersecurity, particularly as more and more consumer data goes online and into the cloud. And that strong outlook bodes well for cybersecurity specialist Palo Alto Networks (PANW). But that confidence hasn’t been seen in the stock.

Palo Alto stock, which is down 1.5% in three months, has underperformed the market over the past year, rising just 7% compared to the 20% rise in the S&P 500 index. Although its Subscription and support revenue continue to rise, billings revenue remains a concern, falling 4% last quarter. The company suffered a double-digit drop in the stock when it guided for lower margins as it integrates acquisitions and its investments in growth.

But for this quarter, there’s reason to be excited about the company's Next-Gen Security billings expectations, which some analysts expect Palo Alto will beat. What’s more, Palo Alto, which has delivered ten straight top- and bottom-line beats, still has arguably best-of-breed products and services compared to its competitors. The question on Monday, however, will be with guidance and whether Palo Alto can get investors (and analyst) excited about its business moving forward.

For the three months that ended January, Wall Street expects the California-based company to earn $1.12 per share on revenue of $843.26 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.51 per share on revenue of $711.20 million. For the full year, ending July, earnings are projected to decline 10% year over year to $4.96 per share, while full-year revenue of $3.47 billion would rise 19.% year over year.

Palo Alto’s extensive product portfolio has enabled it to win deals such as in December when it collaborated with Alphabet’s (GOOG , GOOGL) Google Cloud to develop advanced security solutions. Both companies will collaborate to develop a security framework for multi-cloud environments with Google's Anthos platform and integrating Google Cloud's Event Threat Detection and Palo Alto’s AutoFocus threat intelligence. Palo Alto’s acquisition spree also gives its tons of flexibility.

Driven by its acquisition of Redlock, Palo Alto efforts to scale its Prisma public cloud, along with Cortex, should be evident this quarter, particularly in its billings metric which some analysts believe Palo Alto will easily beat. Conversely, its Aporeto deal closed in this quarter and could hinder the bottom line. The question is, by how much? In the first quarter, the stock dipped more than 7% despite a top and bottom line beat.

During the quarter, revenue rose about 18% to $772 million. But investors focus on the fact that it decelerated from Q4 revenue of $805.8 million (rising 22%). What’s more, the rate of revenue growth was much slower than the company's three-year average of +30%. Elsewhere, although Q1 billings grew 18% to $897 million, it was slower than Q4’s 22% rise. These declining metrics, understandably, ignited valuation concerns.

In other words, on Monday not only must Palo Alto show there is healthy demand for its products and services, it must show it can keep growing market share profitably to reverse the slide in its stock price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.