Palo Alto Networks (PANW) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

You would be hard-pressed to find a faster-growing industry today than cybersecurity, particularly as more and more consumer data goes online and into the cloud. And that strong outlook bodes well for cybersecurity specialist Palo Alto Networks (PANW).

Shares of enterprise security specialist Palo Alto has been up and down for most of year, but investors who have stuck with the company amid the summer tech selloff have done well. The stock is up more than 30% year to date and is within striking distance of its all-time high. The company will report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after Monday’s closing bell. There’s reason to be excited about its product portfolio and financial metrics. Investors will focus on its Next-Gen Security billings expectations, which some analysts believe Palo Alto will easily beat.

Despite valuation concerns, analysts at both Barclays and Raymond James recently raised their price targets on the stock, citing the strength of the company’s cloud-based software portfolio. The question, however, given that there is a broad expectation of a 12% pullback in quarterly profits, will the company’s guidance for fiscal 2020 be enough to sustain the rally? I’m curious to know to what extent can Palo Alto get investors (and analyst) excited about the entire sector moving forward.

For the three months that ended October, Wall Street expects the California-based company to earn $1.03 per share on revenue of $768.02 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.17 per share on revenue of $656 million. For the full year, ending July 2020, earnings are projected to decline 7% year over year to $5.07 per share, while full-year revenue of $3.46 billion would rise 19.5% year over year.

In the fourth quarter, it beat on both the top and bottom lines, with revenue of $805.8 million, rising 22% year over year — much slower than its three-year average of +30%. Of that total, Q4 Product revenue came in at $305.7 million, short of consensus of $315.2 million, while Services revenue was $500.1 million compared to consensus of $486.4 million. Billings grew 22% year over year to $1.1 billion, while deferred revenue was up 27% year to $2.9 billion.

Analysts broadly expect Palo Alto to post solid top and bottom line results Monday. It’s the all-important Billings growth metric, which in recent quarters, have showed some slowness, will dictate the course of the stock. In Q4 the company suffered a double-digit drop in the stock as it guided for lower margins as it integrates acquisitions and invests in growth. Seemingly in an effort to capture more market share, the company announced intent to acquire IoT security company Zingbox for $75 million in cash.

On Monday the company will need to offer some clarity on how it plans to integrate the Zingbox deal as well has ways to mitigate slowing growth and margin pressure. In other words, not only must Palo Alto show there is healthy demand for its products and services, it must show it can keep growing market share to justify the recent surge in its stock price.

