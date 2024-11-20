Palo Alto Networks options imply 7.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is 2.0x normal with puts leading calls 5:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.4%, or $28.53, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.4%.

