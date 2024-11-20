Palo Alto Networks options imply 7.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is 2.0x normal with puts leading calls 5:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.4%, or $28.53, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.4%.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PANW:
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 20, 2024
- Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Q1 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
- Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $450 from $400 at Jefferies
- Truist technology analyst holds an analyst/industry conference call
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.