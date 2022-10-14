Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Palo Alto Networks Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of July 2022, Palo Alto Networks had US$3.68b of debt, up from US$3.23b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$3.63b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$42.3m.

How Healthy Is Palo Alto Networks' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Palo Alto Networks had liabilities of US$8.31b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.74b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$3.63b in cash and US$2.25b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$6.16b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Palo Alto Networks shares are worth a very impressive total of US$47.2b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. But either way, Palo Alto Networks has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Palo Alto Networks's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Palo Alto Networks wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 29%, to US$5.5b. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Palo Alto Networks managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. Indeed, it lost US$189m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$267m. So we do think this stock is quite risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Palo Alto Networks you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

