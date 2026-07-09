Palo Alto Networks Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing O'Reilly Automotive

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) has taken over the #41 spot from O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Palo Alto Networks, Inc versus O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (PANW plotted in blue; ORLY plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PANW vs. ORLY:

PANW is currently trading up about 3.1%, while ORLY is down about 0.7% midday Thursday.

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Further PANW Research:

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