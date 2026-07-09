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PANW

Palo Alto Networks Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing O'Reilly Automotive

July 09, 2026 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) has taken over the #41 spot from O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Palo Alto Networks, Inc versus O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (PANW plotted in blue; ORLY plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PANW vs. ORLY:

PANW,ORLY Relative Performance Chart

PANW is currently trading up about 3.1%, while ORLY is down about 0.7% midday Thursday.

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Further PANW Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

PANW
ORLY

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