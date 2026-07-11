Palo Alto Networks May Need a Breather Before Its Next Rally

Key Points

Palo Alto Networks is on the verge of meaningful revenue acceleration as AI creates more vulnerabilities that must be defended from hackers.

Two recent acquisitions are already helping the company gain market share, which increases its upside from AI tailwinds.

A high valuation makes it better to watch this stock from the sidelines and wait for a dip.

10 stocks we like better than Palo Alto Networks ›

Cybersecurity has been important for years, but its significance is about to expand thanks to artificial intelligence. Every AI model, chatbot, and physical AI requires digital safeguards to deter hackers. Furthermore, hackers are using AI to penetrate more systems, creating the need for larger cybersecurity budgets.

This core thesis is part of the reason why Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) has surged by almost 80% year-to-date. While the pieces are coming together for sustained revenue growth, the current rally may be a bit overdone.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Investors can already see the impact of AI

Palo Alto Networks' fiscal 2026 third-quarter results pointed to meaningful revenue acceleration. Total sales increased by 31% year over year, compared to a 15% year-over-year increase in the previous quarter.

Recent acquisitions of CyberArk and Chronosphere contributed to elevated growth rates, but Palo Alto Networks' underlying business still exhibited more growth than usual. Its annual recurring revenue (ARR) from next-generation security was up by 60% year over year. The total ARR reached $8.1 billion, with $1.6 billion of that coming from the acquisitions.

Guidance implied $3.35 billion in fiscal 2026 Q4 revenue, which would be an 11.7% sequential growth rate. Year-over-year growth rates are more attractive, but sequential growth rates factor in the recent acquisitions. Palo Alto Networks also expects to close out the year with up to $8.95 billion in ARR from next-generation security solutions, guidance that offers meaningful revenue visibility.

The valuation is hard to justify

Palo Alto Networks has flipped the switch and is firmly back to being a growth stock. The period of gradually decelerating revenue growth rates appears to be over, but a high valuation still looms over the company.

Every key valuation metric you can consider leaves a bit to be desired. A P/E ratio just above 300 leaves very little room for error, and a PEG ratio that's approaching 6 also indicates the stock is overvalued. The company's price-to-sales ratio has almost doubled over the past few months and currently sits at 24 times sales.

Artificial intelligence is a multiyear tailwind that should propel Palo Alto Networks' revenue and profits. However, a lot of that success has already been priced into the stock at current levels. The cybersecurity stock recently endured a 10% dip, so more investors are noticing the high valuation.

Still, the stock is worth monitoring. Dips are valuable buying opportunities for patient investors. It's hard to question Palo Alto Networks' fundamental growth and its positioning amid a big tailwind, but the valuation needs some work.

Should you buy stock in Palo Alto Networks right now?

Before you buy stock in Palo Alto Networks, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palo Alto Networks wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $407,004!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,244,599!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 924% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 11, 2026.

Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Palo Alto Networks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.