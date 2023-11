Nov 6 - Palo Alto Networks PANW.O said on Monday, it intends to buy Israeli startup Talon Cyber Security for an undisclosed amount to beef up its cyber security offering to enterprises.

(Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru)

((ArsheeyaSingh.Bajwa@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8510015800;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.