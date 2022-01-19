Palo Alto Networks, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PANW) insiders who sold earlier this year may be offered solace in this recent price drop

Despite the fact that Palo Alto Networks, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PANW) value has dropped 4.5% in the last week insiders who sold US$3.5m worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$390 is still lower than the current share price.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Palo Alto Networks

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Business Officer, Amit Singh, for US$2.2m worth of shares, at about US$392 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$502, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 4.5% of Amit Singh's holding.

In the last year Palo Alto Networks insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:PANW Insider Trading Volume January 19th 2022

I will like Palo Alto Networks better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Palo Alto Networks Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Palo Alto Networks insiders own 2.0% of the company, worth about US$973m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Palo Alto Networks Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Palo Alto Networks insiders selling. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Palo Alto Networks, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course Palo Alto Networks may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

