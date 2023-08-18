Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $227.7 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $3.3 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $482.5 million or $1.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.8% to $1.95 billion from $1.55 billion last year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $227.7 Mln. vs. $3.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q4): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.15 to $1.17 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.82-$1.85 bln

