Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $253.8 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $357.7 million, or $0.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $673.0 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $2.536 billion from $2.189 billion last year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.88 to $0.90

