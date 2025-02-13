News & Insights

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

February 13, 2025 — 04:15 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) released a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $267.3 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $1.746 million, or $2.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $565.7 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $2.257 billion from $1.975 billion last year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $267.3 Mln. vs. $1.746 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $2.44 last year. -Revenue: $2.257 Bln vs. $1.975 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.76 to $0.77 Full year EPS guidance: $3.18 to $3.24

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
