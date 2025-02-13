Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) released a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $267.3 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $1.746 million, or $2.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $565.7 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $2.257 billion from $1.975 billion last year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.76 to $0.77 Full year EPS guidance: $3.18 to $3.24

